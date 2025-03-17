Donatos Pizza Offers Three New Smoky Hot Honey Offerings

March 11, 2025 – Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundant Edge to Edge® toppings, is announcing its fleet of new and returning sweet and spicy items. From March 17 to April 27, Donatos Pizza is offering its Smoky Hot Honey Pizza and Smoky Hot Honey Chicken Sub at all locations. Additionally on March 17th, the brand will announce the return of its popular Hot Honey Wings, which will remain a permanent menu item moving forward.

Smoky Hot Honey Pizza

Inspired by the hot and spicy honey craze, the Donatos Smoky Hot Honey Pizza features Heritage pepperoni, hardwood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, aged smoked provolone, woodfired chipotle seasoning, and is drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey®.

Smoky Hot Honey Chicken Sub

Its companion sandwich, the Smoky Hot Honey Chicken Sub, is an oven-baked sub with crispy woodfired chipotle chicken, jalapenos, hardwood smoked bacon, topped off with Mike’s Hot Honey® drizzle.

Smokin’ Hot Promotional Pricing + $5 Pizza Pals

To ensure the delivery of value and abundance for each and every guest, the brand will be running promotional pricing for the Smoky Hot Honey menu items through April 27. Customers will receive $4 off a large Smoky Hot Honey Pizza with the promo code ‘SMOKY.’

To bring even more love to the table, the Smoky Hot Honey Chicken Sub is joining the new $5 Pizza Pals Menu. This exciting new offering allows customers to add a “Pizza Pal”—featuring options like subs, salads, calzatos, and more—for just $5 with the purchase of any large pizza.

Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants.

