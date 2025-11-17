Donatos Pizza Launches New Creamy Parm Sauce

Nov. 17, 2025 – Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundant Edge to Edge® toppings, is launching two new pizzas just in time for the holiday season, both featuring the brand’s rich and indulgent new Creamy Parm Sauce. Available starting November 24, the new sauce presents a bold alternative to traditional tomato-based sauces.

The two new pizzas include:

Chicken Vegy Parm : Creamy Parm Sauce, sliced chicken breast, freshly cut Roma tomatoes, green peppers, yellow onions, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, smoked provolone, and Romano.

: Creamy Parm Sauce, sliced chicken breast, freshly cut Roma tomatoes, green peppers, yellow onions, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, smoked provolone, and Romano. Bacon Spinach Parm: Creamy Parm Sauce, fresh baby spinach, hardwood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, smoked provolone, Asiago, and Romano.

With the upcoming holiday celebrations, pizza continues to be the ultimate crowd-pleaser. The new Creamy Parm Sauce offers more customization options for families and friends to share and will be available on any Create Your Own Pizza alongside Donatos’ existing options: Original, Marinara, Olive Oil, Mild Buffalo, and BBQ, for comfort and convenience. Whether you’re hosting a cozy family night, cheering on your favorite football team, or gearing up for festive get-togethers, Donatos’ pizzas make sharing easy and delicious.

Donatos Pizza is also reintroducing a classic fan-favorite available for a limited time only:

Chicken Vegy Medley: Creamy Parm Sauce, sliced chicken breast, freshly cut Roma tomatoes and green peppers, fresh mushrooms, smoked provolone, and Romano – topped with a Buffalo Drizzle.

For more information about the Creamy Parm Sauce and to find a Donatos Pizza near you, please visit www.donatos.com. Donatos Pizza can be found in Red Robin Locations.

Source: PRNewswire

