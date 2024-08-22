Donatos Pizza Debuts Bakery Crust Pizza

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Donatos Pizza launches Bakery Crust Pizza
Photo from Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza has introduced a new menu item called the Bakery Crust Pizza, targeting families and budget-conscious consumers.

This square-cut pizza features:

  • A thicker, bakery-style crust
  • Smoked provolone cheese
  • Donatos’ signature fresh toppings
  • 9 square pieces
  • Option to choose up to 3 toppings

To promote the launch, Donatos is offering an introductory deal of two one-topping Bakery Crust Pizzas for $19.99, or one for $11.99.

The Bakery Crust Pizza is now available at all Donatos locations. The chain, including franchises, currently operates over 175 stores.

