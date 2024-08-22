Donatos Pizza Debuts Bakery Crust Pizza

Donatos Pizza has introduced a new menu item called the Bakery Crust Pizza, targeting families and budget-conscious consumers.
This square-cut pizza features:
- A thicker, bakery-style crust
- Smoked provolone cheese
- Donatos’ signature fresh toppings
- 9 square pieces
- Option to choose up to 3 toppings
To promote the launch, Donatos is offering an introductory deal of two one-topping Bakery Crust Pizzas for $19.99, or one for $11.99.
The Bakery Crust Pizza is now available at all Donatos locations. The chain, including franchises, currently operates over 175 stores.
Please join our FREE Newsletter