Don’t Miss These Winter Events at Cheekwood

Escape the winter chill with the help of a tropical paradise and a new art exhibition inside the Historic Mansion at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. A showstopping floral display will be presented in conjunction with orchid-themed adult education classes. Also, a new art exhibition brings to life a novel by a Nashville author, and a special event will allow guests to delve deeper into the inspiration behind the story. The events kick oﬀ an exciting year of programming at Cheekwood.

Orchids in the Mansion

January 25, 2025 – March 16, 2025

Step into an elegant mini world of towering orchid displays cascading with color

throughout the Cheekwood Historic Mansion. In its seventh year, Orchids in the Mansion

has become a winter tradition. Sweeps of orchids and greenery adorn the winding foyer

staircase and continue into the period rooms, culminating in an immersive floor-to-

ceiling installation throughout the Loggia. This year’s design uses doorways and panels in a line to create a suite of rooms overflowing with purple, white, orange, peachy yellow, and soft pink orchid varieties. The overall eﬀect is not only a visual delight but a testament to the incredible complexity of these remarkable flowers.

“The orchid show has become an annual exploration in ways to create that ‘room within

a room’ and fill it with orchids in the Loggia,” said Cheekwood Vice President of Gardens

and Facilities Peter Grimaldi. “I am really looking forward to the upcoming show as it

divides the space in a bold way to create a truly immersive experience.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved at https://cheekwood.org/calendar-

events/orchids-at-cheekwood/

The Cheekwood Gardening School Orchid-Themed Classes

Explore the fascinating world of orchids this winter with an array of classes. From

essential care tips to conservation practices, learn to grow, identify, and protect these

beautiful flowers.

Orchid 101

Saturday, January 25 | 9:30 a.m.

Instructor: Peter Grimaldi, Cheekwood Vice President of Gardens and Facilities

In this class, you will learn the essential care, cultivation, and identification techniques to

get a handle on the world of orchids and help your stunning plants thrive.

Orchid 201

Saturday, February 8 | 9:30 a.m.

Instructors: Mike Rollinger, President of the Orchid Society of Middle Tennessee and John

Cranshaw, Trustee at the Orchid Society of Middle Tennessee.

Building on the Orchid 101 class, deepen your knowledge by exploring advanced

techniques in propagation, pest management, and rare species cultivation for

dedicated orchid enthusiasts.

Orchid Repotting Techniques

Saturday, February 15 | 9:30 a.m.

Instructor: Peter Grimaldi, Cheekwood Vice President of Gardens and Facilities

Ensure your orchids stay healthy and vibrant in new containers with this class focused

specifically on repotting these delicate plants.

Orchid Conservation Practices

Saturday, February 15 | 12 p.m.

Instructor: John Cranshaw, Trustee at the Orchid Society of Middle Tennessee

A deep dive into the world of rare and endangered orchids. Learn what you can do to

protect these beautiful flowers.

Cheekwood Gardening School classes are open to participants 18 years old and older.

Register for all classes at cheekwood.org/learn/adult-education-programs

The Cheekwood Gardening School is sponsored by Tractor Supply Company.

Becky Suss: The Dutch House

January 25, 2025 – March 16, 2025

An intimate exhibition of 10 new paintings by American artist Becky Suss was inspired by

author Ann Patchett’s 2019 novel, “The Dutch House,” centering on a fictional mansion in

a suburb of Philadelphia.

By interpreting the literary details from Patchett’s narrative, Suss recounts memories

shared by the novel’s two adult siblings as it relates to their upbringing and complex

relationships within the context of their family home. Suss also incorporates her own

experiences by interweaving literature and personal stories as well as researching

objects and architectural details to fit within the novel’s time period.

Through her paintings, Suss brings new life to “The Dutch House, ” which was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. The Dutch House is organized by ICA Chattanooga, a program of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Originating support for The Dutch House is provided by UTC College of Arts and Sciences.

In Conversation: Becky Suss, Ann Patchett and Noah Saterstrom discuss The Dutch House

February 22, 2025 | 10 a.m. | Botanic Hall

Tickets: Reservations are required, free for members and with admission

In this special event, artist Becky Suss will discuss the inspiration behind her exhibition

The Dutch House in conjunction with Ann Patchett, author of “The Dutch House,” and Noah Saterstrom, cover artist for “The Dutch House” novel.

Tickets for both the exhibition and lecture are on sale now and can be reserved at

https://cheekwood.org/

