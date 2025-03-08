Don’t Miss The Pajama Game at Independence High

A Tony Award-winning musical is making its way to the Independence High stage beginning March 20.

In The Pajama Game, conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent Sid Sorokin and Babe Williams, the leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a seven-cent pay increase.

Tickets cost $12.10 per person, which includes an estimated $2.10 in fees, and may be purchased online. Reserved tickets may be purchased online for $20.42 each, which includes an estimated $2.42 in fees.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.

Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 22, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m.

