Don’t Miss the Final Shows of the Season at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin is close to ending its season until next year. Below are the last few shows to attend for this season.
1Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live in 25 (with Little Feat)
October 15, 2025 · 7:30 PM
A soulful, blues-infused showcase of virtuosic guitar work and powerhouse vocals, joined by special guests Little Feat.
Find tickets here.
2Seether & Daughtry (with P.O.D. & Kami Kehoe)
October 24, 2025 · 7:00 PM
A high-energy rock double bill bringing post-grunge anthems, hard-hitting hooks, and powerhouse vocals to close out the season.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter