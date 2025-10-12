Don’t Miss the Final Shows of the Season at FirstBank Amphitheater

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin is close to ending its season until next year. Below are the last few shows to attend for this season.

1Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live in 25 (with Little Feat)

October 15, 2025 · 7:30 PM
A soulful, blues-infused showcase of virtuosic guitar work and powerhouse vocals, joined by special guests Little Feat.

Find tickets here. 

2Seether & Daughtry (with P.O.D. & Kami Kehoe)

October 24, 2025 · 7:00 PM
A high-energy rock double bill bringing post-grunge anthems, hard-hitting hooks, and powerhouse vocals to close out the season.

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleLoveless Cafe Thanksgiving Meal Packs Now Available
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here