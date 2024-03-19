Don’t Miss the Children’s Treasure Consignment Event in Columbia

Don’t miss this opportunity to stock up on clothes for your family, toys and more.

The Children’s Treasure Consignment Spring/Summer Event takes place March 20 – 24, 2024 at The National Guard Armory (844 N. James Campbell Blvd, Columbia).

Items to be at the sale include:

Clothes – men, women’s and infant sizes through junior sizes

Shoes

Baby equipment

Toys for all ages

Boutique Items

More information at ctsale.com

Sale Schedule:

Wed. 3/20 CONSIGNOR PRESALE 6:00pm

EXPRESS PASSES & FREE NEW MOM + GRANDMA PASSES 7:00pm

** No stroller at PreSales for safety reasons

Purchase Express Pass for Wednesday here.

Thurs. 3/21 OPEN TO THE PUBLIC 8:15am-6:30pm

(Restock Day!)

Fri. 3/22 OPEN TO THE PUBLIC 8:15am-7pm

Sat. 3/23 1/2 off Day

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC 8am- 5pm

Many items 50% off Saturday

***Saturday is the last selling day.