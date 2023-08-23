Don’t Miss the American Roots Fall Festival in Nashville

Magnolia Roads family & friends come together for the annual Magnolia Roads American Roots Fall Music Festival September 2023 in Nashville. The festival features 27 Nashville, California, and Chicago critically-acclaimed and award-winning independent music acts. The eclectic mix of musicians epitomize American Roots and Americana music inspired by the music that grew from the roots of America at honky-tonks and dive bars, juke joints and roadhouses, front porches, backyards and campfires.
• Sept. 20, 2023 noon-8pm at The 5 Spot, 1006 Forrest Ave., Nashville, TN 37206
• Sept. 23, 2023 4:30-midnight at Dee’s Lounge, 102 E. Palestine Ave., Madison, TN 37115
Wednesday, September 20th, 12noon -8pm
SCHEDULE:
• 12noon doors
• 12:30 Kendel LeGore
• 1:15 Tommy Womack
• 1:45 Amelia White
• 2:15 Ted Russell Kamp
• 2:45 Amilia K Spicer
• 3:25 Heather Lomax
• 4:15 NOCONA
• 5:05 The Chip Greene Machine
• 5:55 The Rich Mahan Conundrum
• 6:45 Matt Mann & The Shine Runners
Saturday, September 23, 4:30pm-Midnight
SCHEDULE
4:30 Doors
Outdoor Acoustic Stage
5:00 Erin O’Dowd
5:30 Rosy Nolan
6:00 Megan & Shane
6:30 David Newbould
7:00 Tim Easton
7:30 Afton Wolfe
8:00 Mike Miz
8:30 Allen Thompson
9:00 John Surge
Indoor Band Stage
5:00 Kimmi Bitter
5:50 Deb Morrison
6:40 Mad Revival
7:30 Mike Younger & The Tennessee Treehuggers
8:20 Manda Mosher
9:10 Boo Ray
10:00 Andrew Leahey & The Homestead
10:50 Jon Latham & The Lifers