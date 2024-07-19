Don’t Miss the 7th Annual Southern Food & Whiskey Event

The Southern Whiskey Society is thrilled to announce that tickets for the much-anticipated, newly renamed Southern Food & Whiskey Experience are now available! Mark your calendars for August 10, 2024, at The Factory in Franklin, TN. This year’s event promises to be a unique and immersive gathering, building on last year’s success and taking it to the next level.

The mission of The Southern Whiskey Society is to foster an intentional community through curated, immersive whiskey and food experiences where hospitality becomes a way of life. This event embodies their vision to create the most unique, meaningful whiskey and food experiences that foster friendships and create intentional community.

The Southern Whiskey Society partnered with OneGenAway (www.onegenaway.com) in their efforts to fight food insecurity and bring hope to our communities. There will be a truly spectacular silent auction where 100% of the proceeds will go toward advancing their mission.

This year’s event will feature an outstanding lineup, including 10 renowned chefs from Middle Tennessee and 40 distillers showcasing their finest whiskies along with craft vodka, gin, and tequila.

“New for 2024 is our ‘Pairings Room,’ where 10 local chefs have been partnered with 10 distillers to create unique whiskey and food pairings for our attendees,” shared Tiny Irwin, Proprietor of The Southern Whiskey Society. “With a blend of master distillers, renowned local chefs, entertainment, and a cigar lounge, we’re confident that this year’s gathering will exceed all expectations!”

In addition, there will be the Tasting Room featuring 30 distillers including two newly featured SWS partners: Revelette Wines and Southern Grist Brewery. You can also browse the vendors in the Whiskey Lifestyle area—featuring designer clothing, leather goods, accessories, custom artwork, and Scissors and Scotch Barbershop providing free upkeeps and beard trims. Additionally, we’ve partnered with Casa De Monte Cristo to create an enclosed, air-conditioned cigar experience unlike any cigar lounge experience in the past.

VIP ticket holders receive an upgraded experience, including early access to the event one hour before the general opening and exclusive distiller pours. VIPs will also enjoy the VIP lounge, receive a special gift bag, exclusive cocktails, and have a meet-and-greet opportunity with representatives from Bardstown Bourbon Company.

The 2023 event sold out, and early bird tickets for the 2024 event are already gone. The Southern Whiskey Society encourages enthusiasts to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment. Find tickets here.

