Calling all little ghouls and goblins! Spring Hill’s 3rd annual SHPD/City of Spring Hill Trunk or Treat is returning Oct. 28!!

Trunk or Treat starts at 5:00pm at Fischer Park.

This year will be bigger and better than ever, and Spring Hill Parks and Recreation will be back with another A-game and epic adventure experience!

Watch the hilarious and heartwarming Hotel Transylvania under the starry night sky! Bring your blankets and cozy up for a fangtastic cinematic experience starting at 7:00pm.