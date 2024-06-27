Don’t Miss Spring Hill’s 4th of July Bicycle & Stroller Parade

Ready to make a difference? Sign up now for The Well Outreach’s July 4th Run For Hunger!

This Fourth of July, join The Well Outreach along with Spring Hill Parks and Rec at Summit High School for an action-packed day of fun and impact!

Date: July 4th

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Summit High School, 2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill, TN

Lace up your shoes and choose from the Timed 5K or Color Foam Run options, with T-shirts guaranteed for early registrants before June 15th. Not a runner? No worries! Opt for our Sleep In Option and still grab some awesome event merchandise.

Plus, don’t miss the Bicycle/Stroller Parade, perfect for the whole family! Packet pickup available on July 3rd or on event day.

Sign Up Now!

