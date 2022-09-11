Don’t Miss Rory Feek’s Homestead Hall Concerts This Fall

Rory Feek is currently hosting another series of “Home Concerts” on his farm, Hamstead Hall. One weekend a month, he performs songs and tells stories. The series began August 20 and runs through November, along with three Christmas shows on Saturdays in December.

Known as one of Nashville’s premier songwriters, he is also an entrepreneur and a New York Times bestselling author of This Life I Live, Once Upon a Farm and The Cow Said Neigh. He makes the evenings an intimate and entertaining event, often sharing the stage with special guests.

Working across multiple media, Feek has used his story telling not only in song writing, but also in his books, blog, and in film. He has directed documentaries and directed a full-length feature film titled “Finding Josephine.”

He has built a performance hall on his farm, as well as, a one room school house for the use of his daughter and the community. It all began with the purchase of the Hardison Mill Farm in 1999, which he rebuilt for his wife, Joey, who passed away in 2016.

The upcoming concerts take place September 17 and October 15, as well as Christmas concerts December 3, 10 and 17. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m., door open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Hardison Mill is located 45 minutes south of Nashville on 4544 Highway 431 in Columbia, Tennessee. For more information and tickets visit https://store.roryfeek.com/products/2022-rory-feek-concerts.