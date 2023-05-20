Don’t Miss Out: It’s the Last Day to Check Out the Franklin Rodeo

Dust off your cowboy hat and pull on your boots!

The rodeo takes place in Franklin, TN this weekend – today, May 20 is the last day to enjoy the festivities. The rodeo has it all – bull riding, roping, barrel racing, and bronc riding fun and plenty of cowboys and cowgirls.

“For decades, the Franklin Rodeo has been a beloved tradition in the area,” said Gavin Moon, long-time Franklin Noon Rotarian and volunteer for the rodeo. “It draws crowds from all over the country.”

Moon said the rodeo is more than just the competition in the arena. “It’s a celebration of the rich history and traditions of Williamson County,” he said. “From the colorful parade of horses, to the delicious food and drinks, fans are fully immersed in the sights, sounds and flavors of this vibrant community.”

The rodeo is produced by the Franklin Noon Rotary Club; all proceeds, after the bills are paid, are given to area charities.

“The proceeds from the event go directly back into the community through the Franklin Noon Rotary Club’s Charitable Foundation,” Moon said. “The Rotary Club provides educational opportunities for young people in Williamson County and supports a variety of other community organizations, from local nonprofits to healthcare providers and more.”

Rodeo attendees are doing more than getting a fun night of entertainment, Moon said.

They are “contributing to the continued growth and success of Williamson County. It’s a win-win for everyone involved, and we can’t wait to see you there!”

Performances on May 20th start at 7 pm night. Reserved seats are sold out, standing room only tickets are available until sold out. For more information, visit the website.