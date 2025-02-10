Don’t Miss Igloo Village at McEwen Northside

McEwen Northside has transformed its space into a magical winter hideaway with the enchanting Igloo Village – a new dining concept at Vintage Vine 100.

There are crystal-clear domes on the rooftop and lawn, each offering a private sanctuary of warmth and comfort. The rooftop experience provides an exclusive adults-only retreat with two heated igloos, each accommodating up to eight guests.

The igloos are by reservation and include a minimum spend requirement for those special occasions or elevated nights out. The ground-level village of igloos does not require a reservation and is available for family-style service that hosts up to six people apiece. Adults can sip on crafted cocktails or select wines while children indulge in special treats like hot chocolate and cookies. The food will range from charcuterie boards to pizzas.

If you are looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, from February 13-16, Vintage Vine 100 is hosting an event of an intimate dinner of four courses and a bottle of wine for $100 per couple. Find more information here.

Vintage Vine 100 is located at 4051 Aspen Grove Dr, Franklin, TN 37067.

