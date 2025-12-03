Don’t Miss Franklin’s Annual Christmas Parade This Saturday

Franklin will light up with holiday magic on Saturday, December 6, as the city hosts its Christmas Parade at 1 p.m. Winding through the heart of Historic Downtown Franklin. This cherished event has, for over 30 years, filled the streets with festive cheer, celebrating Christmas traditions and welcoming Santa Claus to town.

This year’s parade, themed “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” highlights the historic beauty of Main Street while celebrating the warmth, spirit, and togetherness that define the Franklin community. The parade is a treasured part of the season, following the City’s Christmas Tree Lighting and offering families and visitors a magical way to kick off the holidays.

The Downtown Franklin Rotary, entrusted with this legacy event since 2023, continues to carry forward this tradition, ensuring the parade remains a joyful expression of gratitude to the community. Residents and visitors alike are invited to join in the festivities and enjoy the magic of Franklin’s Main Street this Saturday.

MORE EVENTS

[Hometown-holidays]

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email