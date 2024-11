This Halloween, BoomBozz is hosting an unforgettable family night!

Children can transform into their favorite characters with amazing face painting and enjoy fantastic creations from a talented balloon artist. Also, “Talls for smalls” will be offered for parents while the kiddos go trick-or-treating!

Join in for a magical night at BoomBozz (2044 Crossings Blvd., Spring Hill, TN 37174) at 5pm and make this Halloween one to remember!

