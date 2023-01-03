Don Pepe’s Mexican Grill to Open in Franklin in Former IHOP Spot

A new Mexican restaurant will open in Franklin at the site of the former IHOP.

Don Pepe’s Mexican Grill has placed the sign on the building at 1203 Murfreesboro Road.

There is currently a Don Pepe’s Mexican Grill in Columbia. On their Facebook page, they shared a photo of the Franklin site with the sign stating, “Stay Alert Coming to Franklin 2023! See you all Soon!!”

Don Pepe’s is a locally owned Mexican restaurant that began in Mount Pleasant. Luis Lugo, one of the owners, and his wife Rosalba Lugo, help run the restaurant, reports Visit Columbia. The restaurant has been open since 2013 and offers lunch specials, dinner specials, tableside guacamole, fajitas, taco salad, and more.

There is no exact opening date, keep checking back here for updates.

For the latest updates, visit Don Pepe’s Mexican Grill here.