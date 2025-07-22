Don’ Miss T. Graham Brown at the Franklin Theatre

Country soul legend T. Graham Brown is set to take the stage at The Franklin Theatre on Thursday, August 1 at 8:00 p.m. CST for an unforgettable evening of music and memories. A GRAMMY-nominated, CMA and EMMY Award-winning artist, and a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, Brown will perform a string of his beloved hits including “Darlene,” “Don’t Go to Strangers,” “Hell and High Water,” “Wine Into Water,” “Come As You Were,” “I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again,” and songs from his current album ‘From Memphis To Muscle Shoals.’

“I love the Franklin Theatre, shares Brown. “It has such a rich history, and Franklin is spectacular. A lot of times when I play in the area, it’s for a couple of songs at The Grand Ole Opry. So, getting to play a full show with the band is going to be really special. I hope to see you there.”

The show also marks a special milestone—the 40th anniversary of Brown’s breakout hit, “I Tell It Like It Used to Be.” Known for his rich, soulful voice and heartfelt delivery, Brown continues to captivate audiences with songs that span decades and genres. Fans can expect a night of classic country, personal stories, and powerful performances from one of Nashville’s most enduring voices.

Tickets are available now through The Franklin Theatre box office at Franklintheatre.com.

