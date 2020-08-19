Domino’s to Hire 20,000 New Team Members

Domino’s Pizza Inc. the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, and its franchisees are committed to providing delicious, hot, and safe food to families in local communities across the U.S. To continue providing great customer service, Domino’s corporate and franchise stores are looking to fill more than 20,000 positions, including delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers, and assistant managers. In addition, supply chain centers across the U.S. are actively hiring production and warehouse team members, as well as CDL drivers.

“It’s a privilege to be able to feed families across the country and provide them with a small sense of normalcy during this pandemic,” said Tom Curtis, Domino’s executive vice president of operations and support. “The health and safety of the brand’s customers and store team members is our top priority, and because of that, Domino’s is continuing to offer contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery™.”

Domino’s stores across the U.S. have also implemented several cleanliness, sanitization and contactless service precautions based on advice from federal, state, and local health and safety officials. They include wearing masks, the use of a pizza pedestal for contactless pizza deliveries, closing all in-store seating options and increasing the frequency of sanitation of all regularly touched surfaces.

As new stores continue to be built and existing stores remain busy nationwide, the need to find great team members remains a priority for store managers in corporate and franchise stores nationwide. What starts out as a part-time job could also become a career, as more than 95% of Domino’s U.S. franchise owners began their career as part-time team members.

“We realize that these are tough times, and not only do we want to maintain strong service levels, but we also want to provide opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or are facing reduced hours,” Curtis said. “Domino’s stores offer flexible work options, which include part-time and full-time opportunities. If you’re looking for a steady income and want to be a part of a great team, we encourage you to apply.”

To apply or learn more, visit jobs.dominos.com. For more information about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.