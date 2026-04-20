Domino’s Offers 50% Off All Pizzas During NFL Draft Week

Domino’s Pizza is running a limited-time draft week deal giving customers 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online from April 20–26, 2026. The promotion covers Specialty Pizzas and any size pizza with any crust type, including Handmade Pan and Parmesan Stuffed Crust. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Domino’s NFL Draft Week Pizza Deal?

From April 20–26, 2026, Domino’s is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas when ordered online at dominos.com or through the Domino’s mobile app. Customers must select the 50% off deal at checkout to redeem the offer.

Which Pizzas Are Included in the 50% Off Promotion?

The discount applies to Specialty Pizzas as well as any size pizza with any crust type. That includes Handmade Pan and Parmesan Stuffed Crust options, giving customers a wide range of choices at half price.

Is There a Bonus Offer With Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Orders?

Through June 14, 2026, customers who order a Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust pizza online will receive a free Domino’s Slice Sauce. The dipping sauce is described as a creamy accompaniment designed to complement each slice.

How Do You Order the Domino’s Draft Week Deal?

To redeem the offer, customers should visit dominos.com or open the Domino’s mobile app, build their order, and select the 50% off deal before completing checkout. The promotion is only available on online orders placed during the April 20–26 window.

Source: Domino’s