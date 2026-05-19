Domino’s Is Giving Away Free Pizza If the U.S. Soccer Team Gets a Red Card

Domino’s is making this summer’s soccer tournament even more interesting by putting $1 million worth of free Emergency Pizzas on the line. If any player on the U.S. team receives a red card during the tournament, Domino’s will randomly select more than 60,000 winners to receive a free medium, two-topping pizza. The chain is also teaming up with Saturdays Football on a limited-edition merch collab to celebrate the season.

How Do You Register for a Free Emergency Pizza?

To be eligible, customers need to register at dominos.com/emergency-pizzas-for-soccer before June 10, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. If a U.S. player gets red-carded at any point in the tournament, Domino’s will randomly draw winners from the registered pool. You’ll need to be enrolled in Domino’s Rewards to redeem your pizza, and winners must use their free pizza by August 2, 2026.

What Is the Domino’s and Saturdays Football Merch Collab?

In addition to the pizza giveaway, Domino’s launched a limited-edition cobranded merchandise line with Saturdays Football. The collection includes jerseys, a cap, and slides, and is available now at saturdaysfootball.com/dominos.

Can You Win Free Pizza Through EA SPORTS FC 26?

Yes. Domino’s is also giving away 75,000 free Emergency Pizzas to EA SPORTS FC 26 players in the U.S. Every Friday through June 5, 2026, randomly selected players who are 18 or older will receive a unique promo code in-game good for a free medium, two-topping pizza. No purchase or registration is required to be eligible through the game.

Where Can You Order Domino’s?

You can find your nearest location, place an order, or download the app at dominos.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 or older. Ends 11:59 p.m. ET 6/10/2026. For Official Rules, including odds and prize descriptions, visit dominos.com/emergency-pizzas-for-soccer. Void where prohibited.

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