Domino’s 50% Off All Pizzas This Week for National Dairy Month

Domino’s is kicking off National Dairy Month with a half-off deal on all menu-priced pizzas, available June 1–7, 2026. Every pizza on the menu qualifies — including Specialty Pizzas like the Wisconsin 6-Cheese — across all six crust types. More Eat & Drink News

How Do You Get 50% Off at Domino’s This Week?

Customers can claim the deal by ordering on dominos.com, through the Domino’s mobile app, by phone, or in person at any participating location. No special code or membership is required — the discount applies automatically to all menu-priced pizzas through June 7.

Which Domino’s Pizzas Are Included in the Deal?

All menu-priced pizzas qualify, including every Specialty Pizza and all six crust options. That means fan favorites like the Wisconsin 6-Cheese are half off, along with any custom or build-your-own orders at menu price.

Why Is Domino’s Running This Deal?

The promotion is tied to National Dairy Month, an annual June celebration of the U.S. dairy industry. Domino’s uses dairy ingredients throughout its menu and has an ongoing commitment to supporting American farmers. More details on that effort are available at biz.dominos.com/stewardship/farmers.

Fun Cheese Facts from Domino’s

Domino’s launched its first-ever Parmesan Stuffed Crust in 2025, made with premium buttery-flavored dough and filled with cheese made from 100% real mozzarella. In the six months after launch, the chain baked more than 24,900 miles of mozzarella into those crusts — enough to circle the Earth.

About 30% of all U.S. milk in 2025 was used to make cheese, according to the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

Quick-service pizza chains and similar fast-casual pizza spots account for roughly 24% of total foodservice cheese use in the U.S., per 2024 data from Technomic.

Source: Domino’s