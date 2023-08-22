Domino’s Introduces Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is giving pepperoni lovers more of what they want. The largest pizza company in the world has officially launched its newest menu item – Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread – across all franchise and corporate stores in the U.S.

“Pepperoni makes everything better,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer. “Adding our No. 1 pizza topping to our Stuffed Cheesy Bread was a no-brainer. We honestly can’t believe we didn’t launch it sooner! Whether you enjoy it as a standalone meal or pair it with your favorite pizza, Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread makes for a crave-worthy, delicious treat.”

Domino’s Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread combines the best parts of pepperoni pizza into a savory snack. Each eight-piece order of oven-baked breadsticks is stuffed with cheese and pepperoni. It is covered in a blend of cheese made with 100% real mozzarella and cheddar, and seasoned with a touch of garlic and Parmesan for a flavor-packed bite every single time.

Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread is included in Domino’s mix and match deal, where customers can choose any two or more menu items for $6.99 each. It joins Domino’s existing lineup of Stuffed Cheesy Bread, which launched in 2011 with the following varieties: Original, Spinach and Feta, and Bacon and Jalapeno.

To place an order or find the nearest Domino’s location, visit dominos.com .

Source: Restaurant News