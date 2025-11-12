Domino’s Introduces New Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Nov. 10, 2025 – A new, mouthwatering pizza has just joined Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (Nasdaq: DPZ) lineup of Specialty Pizzas. Starting today, customers can enjoy Domino’s Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza – a delicious pizza made with grilled chicken breast, creamy ranch, smoked bacon, jalapenos, provolone, cheese made with 100% real mozzarella and topped with a drizzle of buffalo sauce.

The new Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza joins Domino’s existing lineup of 10 other Specialty Pizzas, including The People’s Pizza-Deluxe, Philly Cheese Steak, Pacific Veggie and more. Customers can try the new pizza, as well as any other medium Specialty Pizza, for just $9.99 each when they select Domino’s Mix and Match deal.

Domino’s and Retta are teaming up on TV ads, which will begin airing in the coming weeks, to let customers know that now they can treat themselves to Specialty Pizzas any day of the year. “Treat Yo Self” became an iconic catchphrase from NBC’s hit sitcom “Parks and Recreation” – originating from a “Treat Yo Self” tradition in which Retta’s character, Donna Meagle, indulges in luxurious items like clothes, massages, fine leather goods, and more for one day each year. Thanks to Domino’s, now the best day of the year is every day of the year.

To “Treat Yo Self” to Domino’s new Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza or any other Specialty Pizza for just $9.99, visit www.dominos.com or use Domino’s mobile app, and select the “Mix and Match” deal.

Source: Domino’s

