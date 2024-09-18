Domino’s Debuts New Mac & Cheese Varieties for Fall

Sept. 16, 2024 – Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is cooking up something warm, cheesy and delicious, and it’s launching just in time for fall. The largest pizza company in the world is adding Mac & Cheese to its menu, beginning Sept. 23, 2024.

Domino’s Mac & Cheese will be available in two mouthwatering varieties: 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese and Spicy Buffalo 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese. Domino’s 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese features penne pasta combined with a blend of cheddar, American, Parmesan-Asiago, mozzarella blend, and Alfredo sauce – all oven-baked to creamy, bubbly perfection. Domino’s Spicy Buffalo 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese adds a flavorful twist to the classic dish, as it is drizzled with hot buffalo sauce.

Looking for even more flavor? Customers can upgrade their order with jalapenos and/or bacon for just $0.99 each.

Delicious Deals

Want to try Domino’s 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese and Spicy Buffalo 5-Cheese Mac & Cheese? Customers can enjoy either variety through the following deals:

Mix & Match Deal: order any two or more menu items (including Mac & Cheese) for $6.99 each.

Domino’s Rewards members may redeem 60 points for a free order of Mac & Cheese.

Mac & Cheese is the latest addition to Domino’s lineup of craveable pasta dishes, including Chicken Alfredo and Italian Sausage Marinara. To find the nearest Domino’s store and place an order, visit dominos.com.

Source: Domino’s

