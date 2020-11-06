Dominating First Half Performance Leads to Victory in BGA vs Northpoint Christian

The BGA Wildcats were on the road in first round of the high school football postseason. The Wildcats came into tonight after dropping a close one to Lipscomb Academy last week 21-7.

BGA dominated the whole game and were rewarded with a victory. They beat Northpoint Christian tonight 45-13.

BGA struck first as Xavier Shaw scored on a fifty-one yard run to give the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead. Later in the first BGA scored their second touchdown of the night as Miller Barnett ran one in from two yards out. The Wildcats took a 14-0 lead.

On the ensuing Northpoint possession, the Wildcats intercepted a pass and took it all the way back for a touchdown to give them a 21-0 first quarter lead. With just under a minute left in the first quarter, Zach Flores punched it in from eleven yards out to take a 28-0 lead.

In the second quarter, BGA returned their second interception for a touchdown to take a 35-0 first half lead. The Wildcat onslaught was not over yet as they scored on a Brett Brown touchdown run from a yard out to take.

BGA converted a field goal with under two minutes remaining. They led 45-0.

Out of halftime, Northpoint scored their first touchdown of the game on the ground to prevent the shutout. BGA still led 45-7. eThe third quarter would come to an end with the score still 45-7.

Northpoint fought to the very end. They scored a passing touchdown with under three minutes remaining to make it 45-13. That would be how the game ended though. BGA advanced with the win tonight.

BGA will play the winner of ECS and FRA on November 13th.

