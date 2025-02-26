Dollywood to Celebrate its 40th Season

A travel trend on the rise in 2025 is “nostalgia tourism,” through which travelers hope to relive favorite childhood vacations. A place that has been generating family memories for 40 seasons is Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Dolly Parton’s beloved Great Smoky Mountains theme park will kick off its 40th anniversary season on March 15, including special events, new celebrations and several returning favorite experiences that will allow guests to reminisce about the past while creating new memories.

“When we opened Dollywood, the main thing I wanted to do was to give families a fun place where they could enjoy time spent together,” Dolly says. “I’m so proud of all the people who have worked to make Dollywood what it is today, and I want to thank all the guests who have supported us and trusted us to help them create those days they’ll never forget.”

Among the festivities planned for the park’s 40th season are a new opening ceremony at the beginning of each operating day; a new anniversary show, “Play On,” which will debut on Memorial Day and highlight moments from guest-favorite shows throughout the years; and an even bigger drone and fireworks show themed to its anniversary throughout the summer.

Other entertainment includes a rotation of favorite shows based on books from Dolly’s Imagination Library and the remastering of “Heartsong: The Movie.” The movie will be part of The Dolly Parton Experience, a 2024 addition to the park that features multi-faceted exhibits spanning Dolly’s iconic career, the inspiration and results of her biggest dreams, the importance of her family, and her signature styles.

Dollywood will introduce new culinary items and include even more photo opportunities around the park as part of the anniversary celebration, and the Country Fair area of the park has also been refreshed in advance of the 2025 season. This is a part of the park that has always been synonymous with the ideas of classic fun and family togetherness, which makes this year the perfect time to draw attention to it.

Park guests can still enjoy original attractions from when the park opened in 1986, including the Dollywood Express train ride; Aunt Granny’s, a family-style restaurant that bears the name that Dolly’s nieces and nephews call her; Dolly’s Tennessee Mountain Home, a replica of the two-room cabin where Dolly grew up; Smoky Mountain River Rampage, the park’s classic water ride; the Robert F. Thomas Chapel, named for the doctor who delivered Dolly in exchange for a bag of cornmeal; and the Grist Mill where Dollywood’s signature cinnamon bread is baked fresh every day.

The “I Will Always Love You” Music Festival will kick off the anniversary year and run from March 15 through April 13. The festival will welcome back last year’s award-winning show, “From the Heart – The Life & Music of Dolly Parton,” which showcases the remarkable story of Dolly leaving behind everything she had known in Sevier County to move to Nashville in pursuit of her dreams. The show shares her story through her own narration and a legendary catalog of music.

Guests at this world-class family vacation destination can experience even more fun at one of Dollywood’s award-winning resort hotels, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa or Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. Both properties offer unbeatable hospitality and exclusive complimentary privileges, including TimeSaver passes, door-to-door transportation, preferred parking at Dollywood parks, and package delivery for purchases made at Dollywood theme park. 2025 also marks the 10th anniversary of DreamMore Resort, Dolly’s first hotel, and 25th season at Dollywood’s Splash Country, opening May 10.

For more information about Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season and to plan a trip, please visit Dollywood.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email