Dollywood Receives 2020 Travelers Choice Award From Tripadvisor

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
Dollywood
photo from Dollywood Facebook page

Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee received a 2020 Travelers Choice Award from Tripadvisor.

Every year, Tripadvisor pulls together all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travelers share from across the globe — and use that info to spotlight the very best. The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards celebrates them all.

Tripadvisor says, “Dollywood, recognized as one of the world’s best theme parks, is known for its award-winning shows, rides, and special events. Each season is celebrated with an outstanding festival, and in 2019, Dollywood opened Wildwood Grove, an impressive new area which features 11 thrilling attractions for families to enjoy.”

“Entertainers and artists from around the world visit Dollywood each spring during Festival of Nations. Barbeque & Bluegrass carries the park toward summer with mouth-watering meals and free celebrity concerts throughout the park. Dollywood’s Summer Celebration means extended park hours and nightly fireworks. Fall brings glowing pumpkins, the sweet sounds of gospel music and amazing crafts during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival. Smoky Mountain Christmas during November and December is a must-see with more than five million sparkling lights, and delightful holiday shows, including Christmas in the Smokies, transform the park into a winter wonderland,” they continued.

The complete list includes Magic Kingdom Park at Disneyworld, at number one, followed by Puy du Fou in France and Universal in the third spot. See the complete list below.

  1. Magic Kingdom at Disneyworld, Orlando, Florida
  2. Puy du Fou, Les Epesses, France
  3. Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Orlando, Florida
  4. Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Orlando, Florida
  5. Universal Studios Florida, Orlando, Florida
  6. Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles, California
  7. Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, Denmark
  8. Dollywood, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
  9. Europa-Park, Rust Germany
  10. Paultons Park, Ramsey, United Kingdom
  11. Disneyland Park, Anaheim, California
  12. Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Orlando, Florida
  13. Efteling, Kaatsheuvel, The Netherlands
  14. Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri
  15. Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, California
  16. The Milky Way Adventure Park, Clovelly, United Kingdom
  17. Universal Studios Singapore, Sentosa Island, Singapore
  18. Beto Carrero World, Penha, Brazil
  19. Bay Beach Amusement Park, Green Bay, Wisconsin
  20. Hong Kong Disneyland, Hong Kong, China
  21. Disneyland Paris, Marne la Vallee, France
  22. Universal Studios Japan, Osaka, Japan
  23. Fun Spot America, Kissimmee, Florida
  24. Adventure Island, Southend on Sea, United Kingdom
  25. Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysburg, Pennsylvania

 