Dollywood Receives 2020 Travelers Choice Award From Tripadvisor

Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee received a 2020 Travelers Choice Award from Tripadvisor.

Every year, Tripadvisor pulls together all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travelers share from across the globe — and use that info to spotlight the very best. The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards celebrates them all.

Tripadvisor says, “Dollywood, recognized as one of the world’s best theme parks, is known for its award-winning shows, rides, and special events. Each season is celebrated with an outstanding festival, and in 2019, Dollywood opened Wildwood Grove, an impressive new area which features 11 thrilling attractions for families to enjoy.”

“Entertainers and artists from around the world visit Dollywood each spring during Festival of Nations. Barbeque & Bluegrass carries the park toward summer with mouth-watering meals and free celebrity concerts throughout the park. Dollywood’s Summer Celebration means extended park hours and nightly fireworks. Fall brings glowing pumpkins, the sweet sounds of gospel music and amazing crafts during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival. Smoky Mountain Christmas during November and December is a must-see with more than five million sparkling lights, and delightful holiday shows, including Christmas in the Smokies, transform the park into a winter wonderland,” they continued.

The complete list includes Magic Kingdom Park at Disneyworld, at number one, followed by Puy du Fou in France and Universal in the third spot. See the complete list below.