Dollywood Offers Discounted Tickets to Military, First Responders and Teachers

Now through June 13, Dollywood is honoring military personnel, first responders, and teachers with discounted tickets.

The Public Employees Appreciation Days program allows those who qualify to purchase a one-day ticket for $49. Tickets are valid any one operating day from 4/21 – 6/13/25 and may be upgraded to a 2025 Season Pass on the day of visit for an additional fee. Those who want to use the program must verify their employment at ID.me.

Qualifying guests can pick up six discounted tickets. You can also enjoy a discounted rate at DreamMore Resort and Spa, along with HeartSong Lodge & Resort. Learn more here.

Dollywood is currently celebrating its Flower and Food Festival from April 18th until June 5th. You can celebrate the beauty of the season amongst larger-than-life mosaicultures and half a million vibrant flowers. Awaken your tastebuds with mouthwatering, festival-exclusive fresh flavors. Soak in the spirit of song and story at engaging new shows. Dance and play in a rainbow wonderland under Umbrella Sky, a dazzling art installation that dapples Dollywood in a kaleidoscope of color.

