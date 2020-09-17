You Could Own Dolly’s Crystal Studded Dulcimer

ACM Lifting Lives® and Christie’s announced an online-only charity auction entitled ‘NASHVILLE: An Auction to benefit ACM Lifting Lives® COVID-19 Response Fund” and it will give you a chance to bid and possibly win a Swarovski-crystal bedazzled four-string dulcimer owned by Dolly Parton for 30 years accompanied by its original stand and used by the artist as she celebrated her 50th Anniversary performing at the Grand Ole Opry in 2019.

The dulcimer is estimated at $50,000 ‑ $100,000, and leads a sale featuring items generously donated by country music’s biggest names, including Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Bernie Taupin, and Trisha Yearwood.

In a release, Dolly Parton states, “Seeing my country music community suffer due to the pandemic has broken my heart. It was important to donate the dulcimer that was designed for my 50th Opry Anniversary so we can raise awareness and much-needed funds to keep these folks on their feet before we can open the doors to our stages once again.

The gold-painted, crystal-studded dulcimer offered for auction was used during Dolly Parton’s 50th Anniversary concert at the Grand Ole Opry.

To sign up for more information on the auction announcements for “NASHVILLE: An Auction to benefit ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund”, visit: www.christies.com/nashville.

Dolly also released another song from her upcoming Christmas album, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.” Listen to the song here.

For A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly collaborated with some of her dearest friends on the 12 track collection including Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Buble, Willie Nelson, and a special duet with her brother, Randy Parton. The album will be released on October 2. While you wait, you can now shop Christmas merchandise on Dolly’s website here.