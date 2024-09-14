Dolly Wines Now Available Nationwide

Global superstar Dolly Parton’s newly launched Dolly Wines and its widely celebrated varietals were produced in collaboration with Parton Family Cellars and Accolade Wines, one of the world’s largest wine companies. In a deal brokered by IMG, the Dolly Wines full collection features three varietals including Chardonnay, Rosé and Prosecco.

In the US, like Dolly herself, the Dolly Wines Chardonnay 2023 is captivating wine enthusiasts and fans alike, bringing people together by cheersing at the end of their 9 to 5, gifting to neighbors Two Doors Down, and Bubblin’ Over with excitement to ring in the new year with a toast of the Chardonnay, nationwide. The Dolly Wines Chardonnay is now available at leading US retailers including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Meijer, H-E-B and Cost Plus World Market and remains available through e-tailer Vivino at www.DollyWines.com priced accessibly at a suggested retail price of $14.99 USD.

Whether a seasoned wine connoisseur or someone who enjoys a good glass of white wine, Dolly Wines Chardonnay provides a delightful and approachable option for all, making it easy for everyone to share in the joy and warmth that Dolly herself embodies. The crisp Chardonnay offers a blend of white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak for a perfectly balanced sweetness. With a smooth finish and natural fruit sweetness, the Chardonnay is the perfect companion for an autumn evening surrounded by friends and family.

Dolly Prosecco is a deliciously fresh and zingy sparkling wine. The flavour profile includes stone-fruit aromas such as peach and apricot, with flavours of apple and pears. A crisp, zesty finish with a touch of sweetness makes this wine perfect to celebrate special occasions.

Dolly Rosé is a delicate and romantic French Rosé. The wine’s soft, round palate features strawberry, citrus, and a touch of dried sage and is underscored by a subtle saline character, finishing with a gentle acid line and lingering white strawberry flavours.

Speaking about the launches, Dolly Parton said: “Dolly Wines are a gift from me, to you. Whether you’re sharing stories around the table, simply relaxing in the garden, or gathering with loved ones for the holiday, there’s a little sparkle in every bottle that is designed to bring joy and connection to every gathering.”

“We are beyond excited to bring Dolly Wines to the United States and the United Kingdom,” Accolade Wines Chief Marketing Officer, Sandy Mayo said. “Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we think they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly. Like the lady herself, we think everyone, everywhere will love it. Go ahead, pour yourself a cup of ambition!”

For more information and full retailer availability for Dolly Wines visit www.dollywines.com.

