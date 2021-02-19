Dolly Urges Tennessee Lawmakers to Reconsider Statue

Dolly Parton has requested Tennessee Lawmakers to reconsider a bill that would erect a statue of the iconic country music star.

In a statement Parton released, she stated, “I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds. I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.”

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time. I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean, ” continued Dolly.

She ended the message by saying, “In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

Representative John Mark Windle introduced the bill last month as a way to recognize Dolly for all of her contributions to the state, the latest being donating $1 million toward the research and creation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.