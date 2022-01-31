Dolly to Release a Line of Cake Mixes

Dolly Parton has partnered with Duncan Hines for a new line of cake mixes.
“I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking,” said Dolly Parton in a release. “I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”
The new line will be available in stores this March.
- Dolly Parton’s Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix
- Dolly Parton’s Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix
- Dolly Parton’s Creamy Buttercream Frosting
- Dolly Parton’s Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
Duncan held an online preview sale to give customers an opportunity to buy the Dolly Parton cake collection ahead of the in-store sale and products have already sold out.