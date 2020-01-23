Here’s your chance to see Dolly perform!

Dolly is playing at The Ryman on January 30th to benefit W.O. Smith Music School and the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. The event is called “The Gift of Music.”

Joining Dolly will be Lee Greenwood, Lonestar, Colin Raye, T.G. Sheppard, Drew Baldridge, Abby Anderson, Artimus Pyle Band, Eric Lee Beddingfield, Red Mountain Bluegrass Band, Brad and Maisy Stella, Taylon Hope, and Scott Bass.

Tickets are $100 and $85 (for obstructed view) plus applicable services charges and are available online starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24th. Buy tickets here.

"The Gift of Music" concert was created by Dustin J. Wells Foundation to honor the memory of Dustin Jack Wells who died in a car accident in 2005. A fund was created and all donations are used for the sole purpose of reaching out to others in Dustin's honor.