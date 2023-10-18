Dolly to Perform at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

The halftime show for the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game has become an iconic event in itself. And this year, it will be so again; the Cowboys will host another legendary icon to perform.

Dolly Parton, a country music generational icon, will be the performer at halftime of the Cowboys’ November 23 game with Washington at AT&T Stadium.

The annual show serves as the opening act for The Salvation Army and its Red Kettle Kickoff fundraising campaign.

Dolly shared on social media, “Can’t wait to see everyone at the The Salvation Army USA Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys game. Tune in to CBS Sports November 23, Thanksgiving Day, at 3:30 P.M. CST for a performance that will rock.”

Parton, who has 25 career No. 1 songs, was a co-host for the Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco along with Garth Brooks earlier this year in May. Other artists who have performed at the game in the past include Randy Travis, Clint Black, Jessica Simpson, Creed, LeeAnn Rimes, Toby Keith, Destiny’s Child, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Daughtry, and Keith Urban.