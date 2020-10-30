Dolly, Sara Evans, Rita Wilson & More Release Song for Breast Cancer Awareness

“Pink” showcases musical superstars in the fight against breast cancer featuring Dolly, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Sara Evans, and Rita Wilson- who herself is a breast cancer survivor.

This special collaboration benefits Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

The moving lyrics and vocals provide listeners with hope for a future when no one loses someone they love to breast cancer and “PINK is just another color.” Each year breast cancer kills more than 42,000 women and men in the U.S. alone. Since 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed at some point in her lifetime, nearly everyone has or will be touched by this disease, whether personally or by someone they love.

The song is written by Erin Kinsey, Jodi Marr and Victoria Shaw, produced by Victoria Shaw, distributed by Brighter Day Records and available digitally everywhere.

Komen noted that due to disruptions in health care services and the financial impact caused by the pandemic, Komen’s help is needed now more than ever. As breast cancer patients’ trusted partner, Komen provides support through services such as a free Breast Care Helpline, which provides emotional support in addition to guidance to national and local resources. Komen’s Treatment Assistance Program helps pay for expenses that may serve as a financial barrier to receiving the care patients need to live longer, better lives. And through a combination of research, community health programs and advocacy, Komen is working to support those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.