Dolly Reveals Title of New Rock Album

Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, has joined forces with some of Rock music’s most legendary artists along with today’s biggest stars for her first-ever Rock album, Rockstar. The ever-evolving Parton teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection which includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic Rock anthems. Rockstar is set for global release on November 17th via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group and will be available as a 4 LP set (see HERE for an overview of available versions), a 2 CD set, digital download and on all streaming services.

Dolly shared, “I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

The lead track “World on Fire” will release on Thursday, May 11th. Coming up this week, Parton joins Garth Brooks as they host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards streaming around the world LIVE on Prime Video May 11th at 7pm CT from The Ford Center in Frisco, TX.

Dolly Parton merchandise will also be available during ACM Awards Week on Tuesday, May 9th thru Sunday, May 14th at The Star in Frisco, Texas as well as Wednesday, May 10th via a merchandise trailer on The Star complex and on Thursday, May 11th inside The Ford Center during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Dolly! All Access will bring her brand partners together for a custom, curated shopping experience.

Rockstar Track Listing:

Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

World on Fire

Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

Purple Rain

Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

We Are The Champions

Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)