Dolly Releases Whimsical Music Video “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas”

Dolly Parton released the official music video for the festive track, “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas,” featuring Michael Bublé.

“Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” is the lead single off Dolly’s latest Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas which released October 2. The cheeky, holiday-themed video features animated versions of both Parton and Bublé performing at “Holly Dolly’s Ski Resort.”

A Holly Dolly Christmas marks Dolly’s first Christmas album release in 30 years. The album features star-studded collaborations with some of Dolly’s dearest friends, including vocal performances from Billy Ray Cyrus, goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Rhonda Vincent and Darrin Vincent, and Dolly’s brother, Randy Parton.

This collection of music includes timeless Christmas classics as well as five original tracks self-written by Dolly and one additional co-write with Kent Wells.

