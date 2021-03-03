Dolly Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Dolly Parton has received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the same one she contributed a million dollars to for vaccine research at Vanderbilt.

Via Instagram, Dolly states, “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.”

In a video Dolly posted, she says “Hey, it’s me, I’m finally going to get my vaccine. I’m so excited.”

She continued, “I’m very happy I’m going to get my Moderna shot today.” Then she sings “Vaccine” to the tune of “Jolene” singing, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate.”

The shot was administered by her friend Dr. Naji Abumrad at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Parton, who is 75 years old, will receive her second dose four weeks from now. In an interview with Associated Press, Parton shared she was waiting to get her vaccine until more people were able to receive it. She continued by saying she didn’t want it to look like she was jumping the line just because she donated money.