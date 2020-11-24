Dolly to Perform at Macy’s Day Parade

Just as the turkey is a tradition on the table, watching the 94th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is also synonymous with Thanksgiving.

Dolly Parton will be on Cracker Barrel’s Home Sweet Home float performing “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” In addition, other local artists who will appear in the parade include Lauren Alaina, Brett Young, and Jimmie Allen with Noah Cyrus.

This year’s parade will look different with no participants allowed on the path to view the floats along the route which has been shortened from its normal two-half mile. Everyone will be able to watch the annual event which will be televised beginning at 9 am.

Beginning in 1924, the tradition has been long-held and noted for its giant inflatable character balloons, floats, and more. But did you know the parade was a radio broadcast before becoming televised in 1946 on NBC?

Below are five other interesting facts about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.