Dolly Parton to Make Special Appearance at UT Football Game

Dolly Parton kicked off her album release week on November 13 with a big announcement: she’s coming home to Rocky Top! On Saturday, November 18, Parton will make a special appearance during the UT Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs game beginning at 3:30pm ET on CBS. The global superstar, who has a UT Vols edition of her much-anticipated Rockstar album , will make her first appearance at Neyland Stadium in front of 101,000 fans.

Parton’s much-anticipated Rockstar album releasing this Friday, November 17 via Butterfly is available for pre-order here.