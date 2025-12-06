Dolly Parton’s ‘Star of the Show’ Chronicles Seven Decades of Dazzling Performances

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, the culminating book in Dolly Parton’s photographic trilogy, is now available wherever books are sold.

Following Songteller (lyrics) and Behind the Seams (fashion), the global superstar shares a definitive look at her career as one of the world’s most dazzling and beloved performers. Star of the Show: My Life on Stage shows readers why Parton is at the pinnacle of success seven decades into her career.

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage chronicles Parton’s early years singing for her family, her formative years with Country legend Porter Wagoner, and her decision to break out on her own, garnering her first million-selling song with “Here You Come Again”. From making her onscreen debut in the blockbuster film 9 to 5, to becoming a household name via television variety series & specials, and other feature films, her entire performance journey is documented. Most impressively, Parton’s status as a global touring headliner from 2006 to present is solidified, with her most successful tours taking her around the world and into sold-out arenas and stadiums. From her unforgettable 2023 Dallas Cowboys halftime show performance in front of 42 million people to details of her brand empire, readers will see why Parton holds the #1 QScore, as the world’s most beloved performer. Along the way, Dolly shares the stage with Kenny Rogers, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, and others.

“I’m so proud that I’ve been able to spend the last 70 plus years doing what I feel I was born to do…singing, writing, and performing. Even prouder that I’ve been able to do it with and for my fans. God bless you everyone.” – Dolly Parton

Brimming with Parton’s trademark wit and heartfelt sincerity, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage is not only an homage to one of history’s most cherished artists, but also a must-have collector’s item for—and love letter to—any fan of the one and only Dolly Parton. Fans have also enjoyed excerpts from the book via Dolly’s brand new profiles on Substack and Threads.

Link to order STAR OF THE SHOW HERE.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email