Dolly Parton’s Life of Many Colors Museum Announces Leadership Appointments Ahead of Opening

Dolly Parton’s forthcoming Life of Many Colors Museum has announced three strategic hires who will play integral roles in supporting the development, operations, and long-term vision of the new institution dedicated to preserving and celebrating the life, artistry, and cultural impact of Dolly Parton.

Rebecca Seaver has been named Executive Director of Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, bringing more than fifteen years of experience working closely with Dolly Parton as part of her core team. Dolly Parton’s niece and namesake, Seaver began their career behind the scenes in wardrobe and production, then went on to establish the official Dolly Parton Archive. She has since contributed to major exhibitions at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Dollywood, and The Grammy Museum. Most notably, Seaver curated Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones (2023), which became a New York Times Best Seller and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Audiobook. In their new role, Seaver will be responsible for the strategic presentation of the museum’s exhibits, while shaping its curatorial voice and long-term strategy through events and community partnership. Her deep personal and professional connection to Dolly and her legacy uniquely position Rebecca to lead the museum’s mission.

Jen Molyneux joins the museum as Events & Group Sales Manager, bringing nearly 30 years of experience producing high-impact events and live entertainment programs across hospitality, nonprofit, corporate, and performance-driven environments. Her career includes senior roles with Marriott International, MGM Resorts, and Caesars Entertainment, where she oversaw large-scale events, complex logistics, and multimillion-dollar budgets. In a full-circle moment, Molyneux returns to work on Dolly Parton’s legacy after early career experience as a singer at Dollywood and contributor to Dolly’s first Interactive Museum, Chasing Rainbows. She now brings that passion and expertise to shaping unforgettable guest experiences for the Life of Many Colors Museum.

Shannon Carpenter joins as Marketing Operations Coordinator, bringing more than a decade of experience supporting executives, talent, and creative teams across the entertainment and fashion industries. With a background in digital marketing, influencer partnerships, brand growth, and operational management, Carpenter will support strategic initiatives and day-to-day execution as the organization prepares for the museum’s opening.

Together, these appointments represent a major step forward in building the leadership and operational foundation for the Life of Many Colors Museum as it prepares to open its doors in 2026.

Tickets for the Life of Many Colors Museum are available for prebooking now at dollyslifeofmanycolors.com/tickets.

