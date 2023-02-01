Dolly Parton Receives Gold Certification for Two Songs

The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones recognized a milestones in Dolly’s career during a surprise moment in Nashville.

Dolly was presented with plaques commemorating Gold certification of “Hard Candy Christmas” and “Faith” with Galantis featuring Mr. Probz.

“Well, this is a great day and these will sure look pretty in my music room,” said Dolly, “Of course I owe a lot to my manager Danny and our whole crew around here for moments like this.”

Watch the video shared on social media.