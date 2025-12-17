Dolly Parton Brings Symphonic Experience Back to Nashville in 2026

Following a highly acclaimed 2025 debut, music icon Dolly Parton is taking her multimedia symphonic experience, Threads: My Songs in Symphony, to new U.S. cities for the 2026 season. Developed in partnership with Schirmer Theatrical and SONY Music Publishing, this innovative concert series combines dazzling orchestral arrangements by David Hamilton, immersive visuals by Adam Grannick, and intimate storytelling, exploring Dolly’s songs, life, and stories in a full-evening symphonic journey.

Following its sold-out 2025 world premiere with the GRAMMY® Award-winning Nashville Symphony, Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony has captivated audiences across the U.S. Since then, the multimedia symphonic experience has toured with performances featuring renowned orchestras, including the Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, Columbus Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, and Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

From this symphonic foundation, Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony brings Dolly’s music to life with a powerhouse ensemble of vocalists. Returning from the inaugural tour cast are vocalists Katelyn Drye, Hollie Hammel, Blair Lamb, and Julie Williams, plus musicians David Hamilton, Derek Drye, Lindsey Miller, Dean Berner, Gary Lunn, Chris Leidhecker, Ross McReynolds, and Luke Woodle. Joining for select 2026 dates are Katie Basden, Ally Jackson, Brian Fullen, Craig Nelson, and Duncan Mullins. Featuring stunning visuals and multimedia storytelling, the show combines Dolly’s newly orchestrated hits with her on-screen presence, guiding audiences through her extraordinary life in a fully immersive symphonic experience.

The 2026 tour will return to Nashville March 19-21 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center; find tickets here.

