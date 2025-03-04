Dolly Parton Announces the Passing of Her Husband Carl Dean

On Monday evening, Dolly Parton shared the news of the passing of her husband, Carl Dean.

Carl Dean and Dolly Parton were married for 58 years. A social media post shared, “Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.”

It continued, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Over the year, Dolly shared how she and Carl Dean met in Nashville at a laundry mat. The couple married in a secret ceremony in Ringgold, Georgia in 1966. Over the years, the couple has kept their relationship private, with Carl Dean only appearing in public with Dolly a handful of times.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email