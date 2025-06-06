Dolly Parton Announces Additional Casting for Dolly: A True Original Musical

Global music icon Dolly Parton announced additional casting, the music team, and the design team for the upcoming world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical as rehearsals commence today in Parton’s hometown of Nashville, TN.

As previously announced, the production will start preview performances on Friday, July 18 for a Friday, August 8 opening night at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University. Due to overwhelming demand, the run has been extended with tickets now on sale through Sunday, August 31. Tickets for Dolly: A True Original Musical, with prices starting at just $40, are on sale now at www.dollymusical.com or by calling the Fisher Center Box Office at 615 460 2255.

Joining the previously announced stars Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb, who will each play the international superstar at different stages of her life, will be John Zdorjeski as ‘Porter Wagoner,’ Jacob Fishel as ‘Sandy Gallin,’ Tabitha Lawing as ‘Little Judy Ogle,’ Tony Award® nominee Beth Malone as ‘Judy Ogle,’ and Danny Wolohan as ‘Uncle Bill.’

They will be joined by ensemble members Peri Barnhill, Klea Blackhurst, Sarah Bockel, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Joe Carroll, Donald Corren, Ryan Demoville, Olivia Donalson, Sarah Hunt, Ruchir Khazanchi, James Moye, Cole Ragsdale, Maddie Robert, and Alex Ross. Swings and understudies for the Nashville company include Josh Canfield, Tiffany Engen, Todd A. Horman, Norah Nunes, and Kathlynn Rodin. Complete casting for the production will be announced shortly.

Peri Barnhill, a graduate of Nashville’s Belmont University’s musical theater program, and Norah Nunes, a resident of Houston, TX, are the two actors that were cast as part of the national “Search For Dolly.” Barnhill and Nunes were previously announced as two of the 15 finalists selected to travel to New York for in-person auditions with the creative team.

The producers would like to express their gratitude to all of the applicants. The search resulted in thousands of actors of all races, ages, genders, and body types being reviewed by representatives of the creative team for multiple roles in the production. Many of those who submitted videos had never previously been seen by a professional casting director.

Dolly: A True Original Musical will feature a score by Parton that will include some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and Emmy Award® winner Maria S. Schlatter, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

The music team for the production includes Kimberly Grigsby (music director), Tony Award nominee and Grammy® Award nominee John Clancy (orchestrations), Kent Wells (musical consultant), Richard Dennison (vocal arrangements and music arrangements), and Gregg Perry (music arrangements and vocal arrangements).

The creative team for Dolly: A True Original Musical includes Emmy Award® winner Mandy Moore (choreography), Tony Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Jennifer Moeller (costume design), Tony Award winner Donald Holder (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Justin Ellington and Beth Lake (sound design), Olivier Award nominee Nathan Amzi and Olivier Award nominee Joe Ransom (video design), and Rob Pickens (hair design), Charles Means (production stage manager), and Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner (casting directors).

The musical is produced by Parton, Danny Nozell, ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions. 101 Productions, Ltd. are general managers for the musical.

Parton’s career is nothing short of extraordinary. Still topping the charts well into her seventh decade of success, Dolly has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, is an inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is Billboard’s #1 Country Artist of All Time. With over 3,000 songs written and twenty-five #1 hits, Dolly has firmly cemented her place in music history. But how did this “Backwoods Barbie” rise to become a living legend?

Dolly: A True Original Musical takes us on a journey through the life of this rhinestone in the rough, from her barefoot beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to performing in platform heels under the bright lights of Hollywood. Featuring all her beloved hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” this joyful and moving new musical will take audiences inside the literal rags-to-riches story of Parton and give you new insight into her triumphs, trials, and trailblazing.

