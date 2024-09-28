Dolly Parton and Home Chef Partner on Limited Run of Meal Kits

Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company available online and in stores* nationwide, is announcing a new culinary collaboration with global superstar Dolly Parton, and her sister and cooking connoisseur, Rachel Parton George. This first-of-its-kind, four-week partnership will feature meals inspired by the sisters’ most beloved family recipes from their brand new cookbook, Good Lookin’ Cookin’, available today.

“We are so excited to know Home Chef is bringing some of our favorite recipes to homes across America,” shared Dolly. “My sister Rachel and I come from a long line of great cooks, and no matter how hard times were growing up, we always found time to gather around the table and celebrate with a meal as a family.”

“That’s so true”, added Rachel, “Food really is our love language; it has always been a cornerstone in our home, and with each of these recipes comes a cherished memory that’s close to our hearts. We had such a wonderful time reminiscing while putting this collection of recipes together, and it truly is a dream to get to share them with you. We hope you will love them as much as we do.”

Dolly and Rachel grew up with their family in Tennessee, and each recipe in their cookbook is inspired by friends and family who contributed along the way. They have hand-selected a few of their favorite recipes from the book to appear exclusively on the Home Chef menu. Customers can place their orders for the Good Lookin’ Cookin’ collection starting until Friday, October 18. Recipes for this collaboration will change weekly and come in a variety of formats to suit all types of food enthusiasts — including the classic Meal Kit, Express Plus and Culinary Collection. Throughout the partnership, every meal ordered from Home Chef’s main menu will arrive in a custom Good Lookin’ Cookin’ co-branded box inspired by the cookbook. Each recipe card will feature a QR code linking to the cookbook for purchase.

Some highlights from the menu include:

Fried Chicken and Gravy with Dolly & Rachel’s mashed potatoes

Family Favorite Meatloaf with southern green beans

Sirloin Steak with Blue Cheese Butter with broiled potato wedges and broccoli

Country Fried Trout with purple and white slaw

Barbecue Chicken Breast with spicy mayo corn

And more!

In addition to recreating these meals, Home Chef is offering five lucky winners a chance to win a signed copy of the Good Lookin’ Cookin’ cookbook and a $150 Home Chef gift card. Fans are invited to enter by leaving a comment and tagging the person who they love to cook with (or for!) on Home Chef’s giveaway post on Instagram now to October 18.

“We can’t even begin to express how excited we are to partner with these pop culture ICONS!” said Shira Schwarz, vice president of brand marketing for Home Chef. “Dolly and Rachel bring so much joy and love to everything they do — especially when it comes to cooking — and we’re thrilled to help bring some of their most beloved family recipes to life in Home Chef’s signature easy-to-use format.”

First time customers can use the code “GETCOOKIN” to receive 18 free meals + free shipping.** For more information on the Home Chef and Good Lookin’ Cookin’ partnership, please visit cook.homechef.com/good-lookin-cookin.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email