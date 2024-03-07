Dolly Parton and Her Sister Rachel to Release a Cookbook

Hey, good lookin’—what ya got cookin’?”

This is what Dolly Parton sings to her sister Rachel Parton George whenever she walks into her kitchen.

It’s what you do when a love for good music and good food runs in the family.

In Good Lookin’ Cookin’ (September 17, 2024 | Ten Speed Press) Dolly and Rachel share tips for hosting events all year long, including 12 multi-course menus of cherished recipes for New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and more. You’ll learn how much butter or whipped cream goes into a “Dolly Dollop,” what condiment is almost always on the table at Parton family meals, and what special dish Rachel makes at Dolly’s request every year for her birthday. Recipes include American classics such as Country Ham and Biscuits, Barbecue Spare Ribs, Family Favorite Meatloaf, Slaw of Many Colors, Watermelon Fruit Salad, Mac and Cheese, and Strawberry Shortcake.

“I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel. So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me. I do believe you’re going to love all these great recipes, and I think you’re gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did. I can’t wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table.” – Dolly Parton

“This book has always been a dream of mine. Cooking with my sister Dolly, looking through favorite recipes and recalling stories has been great fun. Through the years, we’ve washed many dishes, cleaned up plenty of spills and shared a lot of laughter. And somehow, we always manage to end up with good lookin’ cookin’! Everyone knows Dolly as a great singer-songwriter – and she is – but she’s also very creative in the kitchen.

I’m so excited to share this book with you so you can experience that yourself!” – Rachel Parton George

Filled with more than 80 delicious dishes as well as photographs of Dolly and Rachel cooking and hosting all year long, Good Lookin’ Cookin’ is a treasured cookbook that will make you feel like part of the Parton family. With their trademark warmth and sisterly love, Dolly and Rachel remind you that cooking doesn’t need to be serious—it should be fun! And always good lookin’!

Link to pre-order Good Lookin’ Cookin’ HERE.