Dolly Parton announced a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

Not only did Dolly make a sizable donation, she also encouraged others to make a donation as well in the help to find a cure for coronavirus.

Via Instagram, Dolly says, “My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements toward research of the coronavirus for a cure.”

She continued, “I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and encourage people that afford it to make donations.”

After sharing the news, Reese Witherspoon, commented, “Dolly, you never cease to amaze me with your generosity and your incredible spirit!!”

Kacey Musgraves commented, “earth angel.” Kimberly Williams Paisley also commented, “SO WONDERFUL!”

On Tuesday, Parton shared a thank-you video to first responders, servicemen, servicewomen, and healthcare professionals who are fighting against coronavirus. Watch that video below.

 

Thank you to the first responders, servicemen and servicewomen, and healthcare professionals all around the world ❤️

